Amazon launches 2 AI tools for hiring and supply planning

Amazon's 'humorphism' linked to job cuts

These launches fit into Amazon's bigger plan to blend AI with human work, a philosophy they call "humorphism."

The company has been investing heavily in AI, including an investment in OpenAI announced in February 2026.

AWS executive Colleen Aubrey said the goal is to make working with AI feel more natural for everyone.

All this focus on automation has already led to some job cuts at Amazon, showing just how seriously they're taking the shift toward AI-powered operations.