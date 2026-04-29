Amazon launches 2 AI tools for hiring and supply planning
Amazon just dropped two new AI tools: Connect Talent for recruitment and Connect Decisions for supply chain planning.
Connect Talent can actually conduct interviews, making it easier to hire lots of people during busy seasons.
Meanwhile, Connect Decisions analyzes data to help companies with supply chain planning and purchasing.
Both are all about making things faster and more efficient.
Amazon's 'humorphism' linked to job cuts
These launches fit into Amazon's bigger plan to blend AI with human work, a philosophy they call "humorphism."
The company has been investing heavily in AI, including an investment in OpenAI announced in February 2026.
AWS executive Colleen Aubrey said the goal is to make working with AI feel more natural for everyone.
All this focus on automation has already led to some job cuts at Amazon, showing just how seriously they're taking the shift toward AI-powered operations.