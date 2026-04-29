Amazon launches AI audio Q&A tool on shopping pages
Amazon just rolled out an AI feature that answers your questions about products right on the shopping page.
Announced April 28, 2026, this tool uses "AI-powered shopping experts" to give quick audio responses, so you don't have to dig through long descriptions or endless reviews.
Wondering if something's beginner-friendly or comfy? Just ask and get instant info.
Amazon's tool joins 'Hear the highlights'
This Q and A tool is part of Amazon's "Hear the highlights" feature, which already gives audio summaries for some US products in the app.
You can tap for a quick overview or join a chat for more detailed questions by text or voice.
It joins other AI tools like Rufus (for researching products), Interests (personalized picks), and Help Me Decide (suggestions based on your browsing), all aimed at making shopping smoother and faster.