Amazon launches AI audio Q&A tool on shopping pages

Amazon's tool joins 'Hear the highlights'

This Q and A tool is part of Amazon's "Hear the highlights" feature, which already gives audio summaries for some US products in the app.

You can tap for a quick overview or join a chat for more detailed questions by text or voice.

It joins other AI tools like Rufus (for researching products), Interests (personalized picks), and Help Me Decide (suggestions based on your browsing), all aimed at making shopping smoother and faster.