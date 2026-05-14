Amazon's new AI shopping assistant automates purchases and personalizes recommendations

Amazon has unveiled "Alexa for Shopping," a new AI shopping assistant powered by Alexa+. The launch marks a major shift in the company's approach to enhancing the online shopping experience. The new tool will replace Rufus, the generative AI shopping assistant introduced in 2024. While Rufus was mainly focused on helping customers discover and compare products, Alexa for Shopping aims to offer more personalized recommendations and automate the entire shopping process across Amazon and other online retailers.

Multi-device support How to access it Alexa for Shopping is now available to US customers and can be accessed on mobile, desktop, and Echo Show smart displays. The assistant can answer a wide range of queries from "What's a good skincare routine for men?" to "When did I last order AA batteries?" Users can either type their question in the main search bar or use the dedicated chat window for Alexa for Shopping.

Advanced features The assistant can schedule your recurring orders The new AI assistant isn't just about answering questions. It can also compare products, track prices, and schedule recurring orders for essentials like pet food or paper towels. For instance, if you want to automatically add an item to your cart when its price drops below a certain point, you can simply tell Alexa "Add this sunscreen to my cart if the price drops to $10." This level of personalization is key part of Amazon's strategy with Alexa for Shopping.

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