Amazon launches Connect Talent AI to handle seasonal hiring interviews
Amazon just rolled out a new AI tool called Connect Talent to handle interviews and help find, screen, and recruit candidates for its huge seasonal hiring spree: no in-person meetings needed.
It's all about speeding things up, which fits into Amazon's bigger push to use more AI across the company (it has already cut 30,000 corporate jobs since October).
Last year alone, it hired around 250,000 people for holiday roles.
Amazon introduces humorphism and Connect Decisions
Besides hiring help, Amazon also introduced "humorphism," a new idea focused on making AI feel more human when you interact with it.
Colleen Aubrey from Amazon Web Services (AWS) says it's about blending real human work habits into its systems.
It's also launching Connect Decisions, another AI tool aimed at smarter supply chain planning using lessons learned from their warehouses.
All these updates were announced at an event where AWS CEO Matt Garman and OpenAI executives were expected to appear (though OpenAI's Sam Altman missed it due to a legal trial).