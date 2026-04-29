Amazon launches Connect Talent AI to handle seasonal hiring interviews

Amazon introduces humorphism and Connect Decisions

Besides hiring help, Amazon also introduced "humorphism," a new idea focused on making AI feel more human when you interact with it.

Colleen Aubrey from Amazon Web Services (AWS) says it's about blending real human work habits into its systems.

It's also launching Connect Decisions, another AI tool aimed at smarter supply chain planning using lessons learned from their warehouses.

All these updates were announced at an event where AWS CEO Matt Garman and OpenAI executives were expected to appear (though OpenAI's Sam Altman missed it due to a legal trial).