Amazon launches Connect Talent AI to humanize and speed hiring Technology Apr 29, 2026

Amazon just dropped a new AI interview tool called Connect Talent to help speed up the process of hiring at scale.

The software is designed to feel more human when talking to applicants, which is part of Amazon's push to make tech less robotic.

As Colleen Aubrey of Amazon Web Services put it, they're always working on making AI interactions more human-like.