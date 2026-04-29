Amazon launches Connect Talent AI to humanize and speed hiring
Technology
Amazon just dropped a new AI interview tool called Connect Talent to help speed up the process of hiring at scale.
The software is designed to feel more human when talking to applicants, which is part of Amazon's push to make tech less robotic.
As Colleen Aubrey of Amazon Web Services put it, they're always working on making AI interactions more human-like.
Amazon unveils Connect Decisions supply-chain AI
It's not stopping at interviews: Amazon also launched Connect Decisions, an AI tool that helps manage supply chains by crunching important data.
Both tools show how Amazon is leaning into AI to make big operations run smoother and faster, keeping up with other tech giants jumping on the same trend.