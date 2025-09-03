Amazon now lets you shop by scanning real-world items

Amazon has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, Lens Live, to enhance the shopping experience of its customers. The innovative tool is integrated into the Amazon shopping app and permits users to instantly identify and shop for goods they see in the real world. The feature combines real-time visual search with Amazon's generative AI assistant, Rufus, providing a seamless and intelligent shopping experience.

Feature details Lens Live integrated with AI shopping assistant Rufus Amazon has announced that Lens Live will be available to tens of millions of customers. The company plans to roll it out to all US customers in the coming months. To help buyers using Lens Live learn more about products they're viewing, Amazon has integrated its AI shopping assistant, Rufus, into the experience. This integration is aimed at providing users with detailed product information and insights while they shop.

User interaction How Lens Live works When customers with Lens Live open Amazon Lens, the Lens camera automatically starts scanning products and displays top matching items in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen. This allows for quick comparisons. Users also have the option to tap on an item in their camera view to focus on a specific item, add it directly to their cart by tapping the + icon, or even save it to their wishlists by tapping the heart icon.