Why Google was allowed to keep Chrome, Android in 2025
In a major US antitrust decision in 2024, Google was allowed to keep its Chrome and Android businesses.
The judge pointed to big advances in generative AI—like OpenAI's ChatGPT—which have changed how people search for info online, making extreme measures against Google unnecessary.
AI's impact on search industry
Startups like OpenAI and Perplexity AI are giving Google real competition.
ChatGPT now has 700 million weekly users, while Google's own Gemini chatbot has 450 million monthly users.
Even Google acknowledges that AI is transforming how people find information and changing the search industry.