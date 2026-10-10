Amazon names Aidan Marcuss head of Alexa, Rausch stepping away

Amazon is switching things up in its Alexa division: Daniel Rausch, who's been leading Alexa and Echo for years, will step away from the unit next month and return in another capacity in the devices and services division in 2027.

Taking his place is Aidan Marcuss, the current vice president of Fire TV, advertising and the Amazon appstore, who oversaw the release of a new Fire TV Stick last month.

This leadership change comes right on the heels of Amazon dropping its new premium tablets, which feature Alexa+.