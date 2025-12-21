Amazon Prime Day: 73% off Ayontin Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Ayontin vacuum is built for fast, easy cleaning with cyclone tech and multiple suction modes. LED lights help you spot hidden dust, while the retractable nozzle and dust brush reach tricky spots. Emptying it is simple with a one-touch dustbin.

Handy extras & real reviews

It comes with a charging dock that doubles as storage and features washable HEPA filtration to trap allergens.

Reviewers call it a "pet hair destroyer" that "actually gets the hair off the rug and sofa"—making it great if you have pets or kids and want to speed up your daily clean-up.