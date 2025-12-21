Next Article
UK to test 'Dialive' liver-dialysis device on ACLF patients
Technology
The NHS is about to kick off a new trial for Dialive, a device designed to help people with acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF).
Seventy-two patients across 13 UK hospitals will try out this tech, which aims to clear dangerous toxins from the blood and give damaged livers a shot at recovery.
The project's backed by £2.2 million in funding, and hopes are high after earlier research showed Dialive worked almost twice as well—and faster—than usual treatments.
Why does this matter?
ACLF is tough and often deadly, with organ transplants in short supply.
If Dialive can help more people survive those critical first weeks, it could mean fewer transplants needed and better chances for patients who don't have many options right now.