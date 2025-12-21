UK to test 'Dialive' liver-dialysis device on ACLF patients Technology Dec 21, 2025

The NHS is about to kick off a new trial for Dialive, a device designed to help people with acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF).

Seventy-two patients across 13 UK hospitals will try out this tech, which aims to clear dangerous toxins from the blood and give damaged livers a shot at recovery.

The project's backed by £2.2 million in funding, and hopes are high after earlier research showed Dialive worked almost twice as well—and faster—than usual treatments.