'Black fungus' thrives on Chernobyl's radiation, offers space exploration insights Technology Dec 21, 2025

Turns out, a black fungus called Cladosporium sphaerospermum is not just surviving but actually thriving inside the radioactive ruins of Chernobyl.

Scientists found it growing right on the walls of Reactor No. 4—using its melanin pigment to soak up radiation and, according to some hypotheses, potentially convert it into energy—almost like a natural shield.

This wild adaptation could help us figure out how life handles extreme conditions and even open doors for future space travel.