Amazon Prime now includes cloud gaming for your phone Technology Oct 23, 2025

Amazon just launched GameNight, a new hub within its Luna cloud gaming service, and it's now included with your Prime membership.

You get access to 25+ local multiplayer games you can play right from your phone—think Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg (exclusive), Angry Birds Flock Party, and The Jackbox Party Pack 9.