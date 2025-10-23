Amazon Prime now includes cloud gaming for your phone
Amazon just launched GameNight, a new hub within its Luna cloud gaming service, and it's now included with your Prime membership.
You get access to 25+ local multiplayer games you can play right from your phone—think Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg (exclusive), Angry Birds Flock Party, and The Jackbox Party Pack 9.
How to play GameNight
GameNight makes it easy to jump into party games using smartphones as controllers.
For bigger titles like Hogwarts Legacy or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you'll still need a controller or keyboard.
Want even more? Luna Premium ($9.99/month) unlocks blockbusters like EA SPORTS FC 25 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Aiming at casual gamers
With over 200 million Prime members, Amazon is aiming at casual gamers who love playing together in person.
Unlike Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW—which primarily target traditional gamers using controllers—GameNight leans into social gaming, making it a standout perk for Prime users in 2025.