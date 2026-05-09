Amazon Prime Video adds TikTok-style 'Clips' to boost content discovery

Amazon is adding a new feature called "Clips" to its Prime Video app. The update comes as part of the company's strategy to improve content discovery and user engagement. Clips will show short-form vertical videos from shows and movies available on Prime Video, much like TikTok or Instagram Reels . The idea is to make browsing quicker and more engaging for mobile users who prefer fast recommendations.

User experience Clips feed will allow users to scroll through snippets The Clips feed will show short snippets from Prime Video's library of shows and movies. Users can scroll through these clips like they would on TikTok or YouTube Shorts. From within the feed, viewers can quickly add a title to their watchlist, share it with friends, or start watching/renting/buying the featured content directly through Prime Video.

Feature intent Clips offers a new way to browse content Brian Griffin, Director of Global Application Experiences at Prime Video, said the Clips feature is aimed at helping users discover entertainment more easily through personalized recommendations. He added that "Clips gives customers a whole new way to browse with short, personalized snippets tailored to their interests." The move comes as part of a wider trend in the streaming industry where platforms are borrowing ideas from social media apps for better user engagement.

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