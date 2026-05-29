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Amazon scraps AI leaderboard to prevent unhealthy competition among employees
The move is aimed at preventing overemphasis on scores

Amazon scraps AI leaderboard to prevent unhealthy competition among employees

By Akash Pandey
May 29, 2026
10:54 am
What's the story

Amazon has decided to retire its internal artificial intelligence (AI) leaderboard, a system that rated employees based on their use of AI tools, according to Financial Times. The move is aimed at preventing an overemphasis on scores, which could result in unhealthy competition and misuse of the technology. The decision comes amid growing concerns over responsible AI practices in the workplace.

Impact assessment

Negative impact on productivity and collaboration

The AI leaderboard was designed to promote the use of AI tools among employees. However, it ended up putting pressure on them to prioritize quantity over quality in their work. This shift in focus raised concerns about its potential negative impact on productivity and collaboration within teams. By scrapping the leaderboard, Amazon hopes to encourage a more balanced approach toward AI usage.

Statements

It was never an official tool: Amazon

Dave Treadwell, an Amazon senior vice president, told employees earlier this week that the leaderboard was created with "good intentions." However, he said it ultimately led to higher costs for Amazon, as some employees began "tokenmaxxing," increasing or inflating their use of AI tokens. Treadwell also advised staff not to use AI without a clear purpose. Amazon later stated that "the beta dashboard was not a formal or approved tool, and has since been deprecated," FT reports.

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Strategic shift

Emphasizing responsible AI usage

With the removal of the leaderboard, Amazon is looking to emphasize a more strategic and thoughtful integration of AI into workflows. The company wants its employees to use these tools in a way that enhances their work, not just chase high usage metrics. This decision highlights the tech giant's commitment toward responsible AI practices in its operations. Reportedly, Meta employees have also tried to improve their ranking on internal leaderboards by driving up token consumption.

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