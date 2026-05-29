Amazon scraps AI leaderboard to prevent unhealthy competition among employees
What's the story
Amazon has decided to retire its internal artificial intelligence (AI) leaderboard, a system that rated employees based on their use of AI tools, according to Financial Times. The move is aimed at preventing an overemphasis on scores, which could result in unhealthy competition and misuse of the technology. The decision comes amid growing concerns over responsible AI practices in the workplace.
Impact assessment
Negative impact on productivity and collaboration
The AI leaderboard was designed to promote the use of AI tools among employees. However, it ended up putting pressure on them to prioritize quantity over quality in their work. This shift in focus raised concerns about its potential negative impact on productivity and collaboration within teams. By scrapping the leaderboard, Amazon hopes to encourage a more balanced approach toward AI usage.
Statements
It was never an official tool: Amazon
Dave Treadwell, an Amazon senior vice president, told employees earlier this week that the leaderboard was created with "good intentions." However, he said it ultimately led to higher costs for Amazon, as some employees began "tokenmaxxing," increasing or inflating their use of AI tokens. Treadwell also advised staff not to use AI without a clear purpose. Amazon later stated that "the beta dashboard was not a formal or approved tool, and has since been deprecated," FT reports.
Strategic shift
Emphasizing responsible AI usage
With the removal of the leaderboard, Amazon is looking to emphasize a more strategic and thoughtful integration of AI into workflows. The company wants its employees to use these tools in a way that enhances their work, not just chase high usage metrics. This decision highlights the tech giant's commitment toward responsible AI practices in its operations. Reportedly, Meta employees have also tried to improve their ranking on internal leaderboards by driving up token consumption.