Amazon revamps Luna, offers 50+ games free for Prime members

Amazon has officially launched the revamped version of its game streaming service, Amazon Luna. The new and improved platform brings over 50 games and is available at no extra cost for Prime members. The biggest change in this revamp is the introduction of GameNight, a collection of beginner-friendly multiplayer games that can be controlled with a smartphone .

Gaming innovation GameNight features over 25 local multiplayer games GameNight is a collection of over 25 local multiplayer games, designed to bring friends and family together in the living room. The feature will include exclusive titles from Amazon Game Studios, starting with Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg. In this AI voice-driven improv courtroom game, players create ridiculous characters and stories while defending their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg.

Gaming variety Popular titles included in GameNight Apart from Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, GameNight will also feature other popular titles like Angry Birds Flock Party, Draw & Guess, The Jackbox Party Pack 9, Ticket to Ride, Exploding Kittens 2, Clue, and Tetris Effect: Connected. Jeff Gattis, general manager of Amazon Luna, said that GameNight takes the idea of easy access further by delivering a collection of fun and approachable games that shine when played together with friends and family.