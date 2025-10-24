Amazon revamps Luna, offers 50+ games free for Prime members
Amazon has officially launched the revamped version of its game streaming service, Amazon Luna. The new and improved platform brings over 50 games and is available at no extra cost for Prime members. The biggest change in this revamp is the introduction of GameNight, a collection of beginner-friendly multiplayer games that can be controlled with a smartphone.
GameNight is a collection of over 25 local multiplayer games, designed to bring friends and family together in the living room. The feature will include exclusive titles from Amazon Game Studios, starting with Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg. In this AI voice-driven improv courtroom game, players create ridiculous characters and stories while defending their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg.
Apart from Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, GameNight will also feature other popular titles like Angry Birds Flock Party, Draw & Guess, The Jackbox Party Pack 9, Ticket to Ride, Exploding Kittens 2, Clue, and Tetris Effect: Connected. Jeff Gattis, general manager of Amazon Luna, said that GameNight takes the idea of easy access further by delivering a collection of fun and approachable games that shine when played together with friends and family.
Luna also adds new titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and TopSpin 2K25. However, players need a controller or mouse and keyboard to play these games (and all games outside of the GameNight library). For those wanting access to a larger game library, there's Luna Premium (formerly Luna+) for $9.99/month.