Anthropic inks multi-year cloud deal with Google

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has signed a multi-year cloud computing agreement with Google . The deal, reportedly worth tens of billions of dollars, gives Anthropic access to Google's custom-designed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This is Anthropic's largest TPU commitment yet and will significantly boost its AI compute capacity in 2026.

Tech details Anthropic's unique multi-cloud architecture Anthropic, founded by ex-OpenAI researchers, has a unique multi-cloud architecture. Its Claude family of language models runs on Google's TPUs, Amazon's custom Trainium chips, and NVIDIA's GPUs. Each platform is assigned specialized workloads such as training, inference, and research. This infrastructure strategy allows Anthropic to fine-tune for price, performance, and power constraints across vendors.

Partnership growth Google supports Anthropic's TPU expansion Google has shown its commitment to the partnership by supporting Anthropic's decision to expand its usage of TPUs. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said that the company's seventh-generation "Ironwood" accelerator is part of a maturing portfolio. This partnership is expected to help Anthropic continue growing the compute it needs for advancing AI technology.

Business boom Claude's rapid adoption driving compute demand surge Anthropic's compute demand has skyrocketed, reflecting its explosive business growth. The company's annual revenue run rate is nearing $7 billion, with Claude powering over 300,000 businesses, a staggering 300 times increase in two years. The number of large customers contributing over $100,000 in run-rate revenue has nearly sevenfolded in the last year.