Promising new diabetes drugs could help early Alzheimer's patients
Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine just found that a diabetes drug (empagliflozin) and an insulin nasal spray might actually help protect brain health in people with early Alzheimer's.
The month-long trial, published October 24, 2025, tracked 47 adults aged 55-85 to see how these meds affected their brains.
Both drugs were safe and well tolerated. Empagliflozin lowered tau protein (a marker linked to Alzheimer's) and improved blood flow in key brain areas.
Intranasal insulin boosted cognitive test scores and strengthened white matter.
Lead researcher Suzanne Craft highlighted that targeting metabolism and blood flow could open up new ways to treat Alzheimer's.
Hopeful step toward better options for people facing Alzheimer's
Right now, Alzheimer's treatments mostly just manage symptoms.
This early study hints that repurposing diabetes meds could actually slow or change the disease's course by supporting brain health.
While bigger trials are needed, it's a hopeful step toward better options for people facing Alzheimer's.