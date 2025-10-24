Promising new diabetes drugs could help early Alzheimer's patients Technology Oct 24, 2025

Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine just found that a diabetes drug (empagliflozin) and an insulin nasal spray might actually help protect brain health in people with early Alzheimer's.

The month-long trial, published October 24, 2025, tracked 47 adults aged 55-85 to see how these meds affected their brains.