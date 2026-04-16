Amazon's new Fire TV Stick HD is its slimmest yet
What's the story
Amazon has launched its thinnest Fire TV Stick HD yet, priced at $34.99. The new device is 30% slimmer than its predecessor and can be powered directly from a TV's USB port. This eliminates the need for a separate wall adapter, making it more convenient for travel. However, if your TV doesn't have a USB port, you can still power the new Fire TV Stick HD with a USB-C cable and wall adapter.
Tech upgrades
The device comes with Alexa Plus
The new Fire TV Stick HD comes with the latest Fire TV OS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features Alexa Plus, an upgraded version of Amazon's voice assistant that can better understand natural language. The company plans to add an Adaptive Display accessibility setting to the device as well, which will enlarge text and menus "while proportionally scaling content artwork."
Availability
It will start shipping by the end of April
The new Fire TV Stick HD is available for pre-order in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It will start shipping by the end of April 2026.