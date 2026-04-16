It is 30% slimmer than its predecessor

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick HD is its slimmest yet

By Mudit Dube 04:17 pm Apr 16, 202604:17 pm

What's the story

Amazon has launched its thinnest Fire TV Stick HD yet, priced at $34.99. The new device is 30% slimmer than its predecessor and can be powered directly from a TV's USB port. This eliminates the need for a separate wall adapter, making it more convenient for travel. However, if your TV doesn't have a USB port, you can still power the new Fire TV Stick HD with a USB-C cable and wall adapter.