LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Amazon now lets users show products from external retailer sites
Amazon now lets users show products from external retailer sites
Shop Direct program was launched last year

Amazon now lets users show products from external retailer sites

By Akash Pandey
Mar 12, 2026
11:47 am
What's the story

Amazon has announced an expansion of its "Shop Direct" program, allowing US customers to discover and purchase products not available on its own online store. The retail giant is now supporting third-party product feeds, which are used by merchants to share information about their inventory, pricing, and catalog with other partners. This move will enable Amazon to direct shoppers to a merchant's website through search results or its AI shopping assistant Rufus.

Feed providers

Amazon adds support for 3rd-party product feeds

Amazon has added support for third-party product feeds from Feedonomics, Salsify, and CEDCommerce. These platforms give Amazon real-time access to merchants' inventory and product information. The company plans to add more feed providers in the future. It is also said to be working on an Amazon merchant portal with a merchant-direct feed.

Program features

Shop Direct connects customers to retailers' websites

Began beta testing in February 2025, the Shop Direct program connects customers to retailers' websites when their search results don't show the desired product. The feature shows product information on Amazon but allows users to click through to the retailer's site for more details, pricing, and delivery options. Notably, Amazon has also integrated its AI agent into third-party merchant sites for completing purchases on behalf of customers.

Advertisement

Market implications

Implications of Amazon's move

The inclusion in Amazon could boost a brand's visibility and sales potential. However, it could also give Amazon insights into customer preferences for brands, products, and price points. This data could be leveraged by the company to enhance its own business operations. The move could also help Amazon establish itself as the go-to platform for product searches.

Advertisement