Amazon merges Prime Video and MX Player

Amazon is merging its MX Player service with Prime Video , creating a single platform that combines free and paid content. The move will bring together Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions under one roof. This integration comes after Amazon acquired select assets of MX Player in 2024, which were later merged with Amazon miniTV to form Amazon MX Player.

User benefits Seamless entertainment experience for users The integration of Amazon MX Player into Prime Video is aimed at providing a seamless entertainment experience. Prime members will get access to an expanded library of originals and exclusives on all devices, with the choice of watching with or without ads. Free users will continue to enjoy AVOD content while being given easy options to subscribe to Prime.

Content expansion Prime Video's VP on the merger Gaurav Gandhi, VP of Asia-Pacific and ANZ at Prime Video, said the integration would significantly enhance the company's entertainment offering in India. He emphasized their focus on bringing authentic stories that reflect audience diversity. The merger with Amazon MX Player's vast original slate and audience scale will make Prime Video a one-stop destination for quality entertainment for every customer in India.

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Advertising potential A major opportunity for advertisers The merger also opens up a major opportunity for advertisers by creating a single platform that caters to both free and premium audiences. Girish Prabhu, VP & Head of Amazon Ads India, said the unification is a gamechanger for advertisers in India. He emphasized that they've created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum—from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members—enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale.

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