Amazon to build nuclear plant for cleaner cloud services

Plant to create over 1,000 construction jobs

The plant will bring over 1,000 construction jobs and 100+ permanent roles, with building set to start by the end of the decade and operations kicking off in the 2030s.

It'll use Xe-100 reactors—factory-built, with enhanced safety features, and scalable tech that runs on advanced TRISO fuel.

Amazon's move highlights how tech giants are betting on next-gen nuclear for greener, more reliable data centers.