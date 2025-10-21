Next Article
Amazon to build nuclear plant for cleaner cloud services
Amazon is planning a new nuclear facility in Washington state, aiming to power its cloud services with clean energy.
The Cascade Advanced Energy Facility, set near Richland, will use up to 12 small modular reactors (SMRs) and is part of Amazon's push to hit 5 gigawatts of nuclear capacity in the US by 2039.
Plant to create over 1,000 construction jobs
The plant will bring over 1,000 construction jobs and 100+ permanent roles, with building set to start by the end of the decade and operations kicking off in the 2030s.
It'll use Xe-100 reactors—factory-built, with enhanced safety features, and scalable tech that runs on advanced TRISO fuel.
Amazon's move highlights how tech giants are betting on next-gen nuclear for greener, more reliable data centers.