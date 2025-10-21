Explainer: What are mysterious Moon flashes that last for few minutes Technology Oct 21, 2025

Ever noticed stories about mysterious flashes or glows on the Moon? Scientists call these "Transient Lunar Phenomena" (TLPs), and they've logged over 3,000 cases so far.

Most flashes happen when meteoroids slam into the Moon's surface, lighting up the dark with a quick burst.

Sometimes, gasses like radon escape through cracks near volcanic spots—like the Aristarchus crater—creating glowing clouds we can spot from Earth.