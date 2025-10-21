Next Article
Explainer: What are mysterious Moon flashes that last for few minutes
Technology
Ever noticed stories about mysterious flashes or glows on the Moon? Scientists call these "Transient Lunar Phenomena" (TLPs), and they've logged over 3,000 cases so far.
Most flashes happen when meteoroids slam into the Moon's surface, lighting up the dark with a quick burst.
Sometimes, gasses like radon escape through cracks near volcanic spots—like the Aristarchus crater—creating glowing clouds we can spot from Earth.
Why study TLPs?
Studying TLPs isn't just cool—it helps scientists understand what's happening beneath the Moon's surface right now.
This info is super helpful for planning future Moon missions, picking safe landing spots, and figuring out which areas are most interesting to explore next.