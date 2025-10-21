Anthropic's Claude Code now has a web app

Anthropic has launched a web app for its popular AI coding assistant, Claude Code. The new platform allows developers to create and manage multiple AI coding agents directly from their browser. The service is now available to subscribers of Anthropic's Pro plan ($20/month) as well as Max plans ($100/month and $200/month).

Web access How to access Claude Code on the web To use Claude Code on the web, Pro and Max users have to visit claude.ai (the same site for Anthropic's consumer chatbot) and select the "Code" tab. This launch is part of Anthropic's plan to take Claude Code beyond its command-line interface (CLI) tool that developers usually access from a terminal.

Market presence Claude Code's growth and revenue impact Since its wider launch in May, Claude Code has seen a tenfold increase in users. The product now contributes over $500 million to Anthropic's annual revenue. Despite the intense competition from tech giants like Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Cursor in the AI coding tool space, Claude Code remains one of the most popular options among developers.

Information Why developers prefer Claude Code? Cat Wu, Anthropic's Product Manager, credits the success of Claude Code to the company's AI models. These have become a favorite among developers in recent years. She also emphasized the team behind Claude Code tries to "sprinkle in some fun" into the product wherever possible.