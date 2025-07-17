Amazon triumphs in Prime Video ad lawsuit
Amazon just scored a win in court after a judge dismissed a lawsuit over those new ads on Prime Video.
Some subscribers were upset about having to pay an extra $2.99 per month to watch ad-free, arguing that it broke their $139/year deal and wasn't what they signed up for.
Here's what the judge said
The judge decided that adding ads was actually allowed under Amazon's contract as a "benefit modification," starting January 2024.
Basically, Amazon can tweak features or add ad-supported options without breaking any laws or contracts, as long as it's in the agreement.
More streamers are likely to adopt similar models
This is a moment for Amazon and could influence how platforms mix subscriptions and ads going forward.
As more streamers look for ways to make money, expect more hybrid models like this—and possibly more legal debates about what you're really paying for.