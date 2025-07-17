Next Article
Airtel partners with Perplexity for free subscription offer
Airtel is giving its customers a year of Perplexity Pro—an AI-powered answer engine—completely free (usually $20/month).
You can grab the offer in the Airtel Thanks app rewards section.
This marks Perplexity's first big move with an Indian telecom, aiming to make a splash in India's massive internet scene.
Perplexity's India plans and valuation target
India is one of Perplexity's top markets for both revenue and daily users.
The company wants to take on giants like Google by offering local content (think cricket and entertainment) and special pricing just for India.
Backed by big names like NVIDIA and Jeff Bezos, Perplexity has also teamed up with SoftBank, T-Mobile, and Paytm as it looks to grow even further—now eyeing a $14 billion valuation.