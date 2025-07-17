Airtel partners with Perplexity for free subscription offer

Perplexity's India plans and valuation target

India is one of Perplexity's top markets for both revenue and daily users.

The company wants to take on giants like Google by offering local content (think cricket and entertainment) and special pricing just for India.

Backed by big names like NVIDIA and Jeff Bezos, Perplexity has also teamed up with SoftBank, T-Mobile, and Paytm as it looks to grow even further—now eyeing a $14 billion valuation.