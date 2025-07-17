Next Article
Samsung resolves significant Secure Folder vulnerability
Samsung just dropped its One UI 8 update, and the big news is a much-needed security boost for Secure Folder on Galaxy phones.
Before this, a bug meant someone with your device could sneak into hidden apps and files because Secure Folder was set up as a "work profile"—not ideal for privacy.
Private profile vs work profile
Now, Secure Folder is treated as a "private profile," matching Android 15's Private Space, so your stuff stays private—as long as you remember to fully hide the folder after using it.
Heads up though: third-party launchers still aren't supported, which some users are hoping will change in future updates.