Amazon unveils early Black Friday toy deals starting at $9
Amazon just dropped its early Black Friday toy deals, with early markdowns on favorites like Lego, Toniebox, and Hot Wheels.
From board games and scooters to activity sets and musical toys: prices start at just $9.
It's a solid chance to grab gifts for all ages before the real rush begins.
Amazon highlights discounted 'Bluey' and Toniebox
Highlights include the Bluey Cruise Ship Playset for $27 (down from $65) and the Toniebox 2 Pokemon Bundle at $170 (was $190).
Even tech is on sale: the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is now $73 instead of $155.
These hot picks are going fast, so if you're eyeing something, don't wait too long!