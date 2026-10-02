Amazon unveils new Kindle e-readers
What's the story
Amazon has launched its next-generation Kindle e-readers, including the base model, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft. The new devices are thinner by a millimeter and 30% faster at opening books than their predecessors. They also come in bright new colors and feature a soft-touch plastic case. For the first time, users can also choose aluminum variants for a more premium look and feel.
Upgrades
Kindle starts at $149.99
The new Kindle models feature user-replaceable batteries to comply with EU regulations.
The base model is priced at $149.99 and comes in a new purple color called ube, as well as a more subtle graphite color.
It has 16GB of storage and lockscreen ads, but looks sleeker than its predecessor due to a flush display design instead of the previous recessed one.
Premium choice
Aluminum variant doubles storage to 32GB
The updated base Kindle also offers an aluminum option, which costs $189.99. This variant doubles the storage to 32GB and removes ads from the lockscreen.
The aluminum Kindle is a compact device that can be magnetically attached to its new folio case for added convenience.
However, at a combined price of $239.98 ($189.99 for e-reader and $49.99 for case), it competes with the more pixel-dense and auto-dimming screen of Paperwhite priced at $199.99.
Design innovation
Paperwhite and Colorsoft retain display specs from last generation
The display specifications of the new Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft models, which will be available from October 28, remain unchanged.
However, they come in new plastic and aluminum colors that cover the entire e-reader instead of just its backside.
Amazon's VP of Kindle Kevin Keith credits a new technique that applies a black layer between the panel's edges to prevent color bleeding onto the screen.