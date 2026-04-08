You can't download books on these Kindles after May 20

The list of affected devices includes the original Kindle launched in 2007 with a full keyboard and scroll wheel. Other models include Kindle DX and DX Graphite (2009-2010), Kindle Keyboard (2010), Kindle 4 (2011), Kindle Touch (2011), Kindle 5 (2012), and first-generation Kindle Paperwhite (2012). First- and second-generation Kindle Fire tablets from 2011-12 are also included in this list.

Perks

Upgrade discount and ebook credit

Amazon will inform affected users via email before May 20, explaining what their older devices can still do. For those looking to upgrade their Kindle hardware, the company is offering a 20% discount on new Kindle devices and a $20 ebook credit in the US. This offer will be credited to their accounts after upgrading and is valid until June 20.