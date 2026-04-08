You can't download books on these Kindles after May 20
What's the story
Amazon has announced that it will end support for certain older Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablets from May 20. The devices affected are those launched in 2012 or earlier. After the deadline, these devices won't be able to purchase, borrow or download new content from the Kindle Store. However, users can still read already downloaded books on their devices.
List
Which devices are affected?
The list of affected devices includes the original Kindle launched in 2007 with a full keyboard and scroll wheel. Other models include Kindle DX and DX Graphite (2009-2010), Kindle Keyboard (2010), Kindle 4 (2011), Kindle Touch (2011), Kindle 5 (2012), and first-generation Kindle Paperwhite (2012). First- and second-generation Kindle Fire tablets from 2011-12 are also included in this list.
Perks
Upgrade discount and ebook credit
Amazon will inform affected users via email before May 20, explaining what their older devices can still do. For those looking to upgrade their Kindle hardware, the company is offering a 20% discount on new Kindle devices and a $20 ebook credit in the US. This offer will be credited to their accounts after upgrading and is valid until June 20.