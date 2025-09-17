Next Article
Amazon's new AI can whip up ads for sellers
Technology
Amazon just dropped an AI chatbot for sellers that can whip up ads—both images and videos—using simple text prompts.
Announced today (September 17, 2025), the tool pulls from your brand style and product info to help sellers save time, cut costs, and get creative faster.
AI can now track inventory, suggest pricing tweaks
These AI-made ads aren't just for Amazon's marketplace—they'll show up on Prime Video and Twitch too, so brands can reach bigger audiences.
Plus, Amazon's upgraded seller assistant now uses Nova AI and Anthropic's Claude to track inventory, flag slow sales, suggest pricing tweaks, check for safety rule compliance, and even pitch new product ideas based on what shoppers are into.