Google Discover will soon show Instagram, X, YouTube Shorts content
Technology
Big update from Google: soon, your Discover feed will start showing posts from Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube Shorts—right alongside the usual articles and videos.
The rollout is gradual, but it's all about making your feed more interesting and diverse.
AI-generated summaries are coming too
You'll also get new options to follow favorite creators directly in Discover. Just tap a creator's name to preview their social posts and articles before deciding to follow them.
To use these features, you'll need to be signed in with your Google account.
Plus, AI-generated summaries are coming too, so you can catch the gist even faster.
All this is based on what users like you have asked for: more variety and easier ways to keep up with what matters most.