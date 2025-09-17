Google Discover will soon show Instagram, X, YouTube Shorts content

AI-generated summaries are coming too

You'll also get new options to follow favorite creators directly in Discover. Just tap a creator's name to preview their social posts and articles before deciding to follow them.

To use these features, you'll need to be signed in with your Google account.

Plus, AI-generated summaries are coming too, so you can catch the gist even faster.

All this is based on what users like you have asked for: more variety and easier ways to keep up with what matters most.