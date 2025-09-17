NASA delays Cygnus XL cargo ship's arrival at ISS

Cygnus can't dock itself

Unlike SpaceX's Dragon, Cygnus can't dock itself—it needs to be caught by the station's robotic arm, which astronaut Jonny Kim will handle once a new schedule is set.

Despite the engine issue, all other systems are working fine.

This upgraded Cygnus carries over 4990kg of supplies and experiments—its biggest haul yet—and will stay attached to the ISS until March 2026.