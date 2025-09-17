Next Article
NASA delays Cygnus XL cargo ship's arrival at ISS
Technology
NASA hit pause on the Cygnus XL cargo ship's arrival at the International Space Station, after its engines shut down early during two orbital maneuvers on September 16.
The spacecraft, launched just days ago from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9, was originally set to dock on September 17.
Cygnus can't dock itself
Unlike SpaceX's Dragon, Cygnus can't dock itself—it needs to be caught by the station's robotic arm, which astronaut Jonny Kim will handle once a new schedule is set.
Despite the engine issue, all other systems are working fine.
This upgraded Cygnus carries over 4990kg of supplies and experiments—its biggest haul yet—and will stay attached to the ISS until March 2026.