Amazon's new 'AI factories' bring powerful AI to your turf

Powered by NVIDIA, taking on Microsoft

These AI Factories are built with NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs and Amazon's own Trainium3 chips—so they're seriously high-powered.

Amazon is teaming up with NVIDIA to make this happen, offering tools like Bedrock for choosing models and SageMaker for training them.

It also puts Amazon toe-to-toe with Microsoft, who launched similar tech earlier this year—but while Microsoft is building global data centers and offers "Azure Local" for on-premises installations, Amazon is letting clients keep things on-premises for more privacy and control.