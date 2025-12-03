Amazon's new 'AI factories' bring powerful AI to your turf
Amazon just rolled out "AI Factories," making it possible for companies and governments to run AWS's AI tech right inside their own data centers.
The big deal here? Organizations get full control over their sensitive data, while still tapping into Amazon's cloud smarts.
Basically, AWS handles the AI systems; you just need to provide the power and space.
Powered by NVIDIA, taking on Microsoft
These AI Factories are built with NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs and Amazon's own Trainium3 chips—so they're seriously high-powered.
Amazon is teaming up with NVIDIA to make this happen, offering tools like Bedrock for choosing models and SageMaker for training them.
It also puts Amazon toe-to-toe with Microsoft, who launched similar tech earlier this year—but while Microsoft is building global data centers and offers "Azure Local" for on-premises installations, Amazon is letting clients keep things on-premises for more privacy and control.