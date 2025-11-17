Amazon's satellite internet gets a new name: meet Leo
Amazon has rebranded its Project Kuiper as Amazon Leo, as it prepares for enterprise trials and future commercial satellite internet service.
With 153 satellites already in orbit and with over 80 launches contracted from Arianespace, Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance (ULA), Amazon is aiming for a massive network of 3,236 satellites circling Earth at around 600km up.
What's next for Leo?
Enterprise trials are set to begin by the end of 2025, with plans to roll out consumer access in 2026.
To speed things up, Amazon is working with multiple rocket companies instead of sticking to just one.
There's also a deadline: half the satellites must be in place by July 2026 (FCC rules!), with the rest done by July 2029.
How fast is it—and who's using it?
Amazon Leo offers three antenna options: Nano (up to 100Mbps), Pro (400Mbps), and Ultra (1Gbps for businesses).
Early partners include JetBlue for in-flight Wi-Fi, DIRECTV Latin America, Sky Brasil, Australia's NBN Co., and L3Harris—so expect big moves in both business and government sectors.