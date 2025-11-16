iPhone Air 2: When Apple's next slim model is coming

Apple 's next-generation iPhone Air 2 is expected to be launched in the first half of 2027, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The device will likely be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models. Despite initial speculation about its discontinuation due to poor sales, Apple has apparently remained committed to this slim and lightweight addition to its smartphone lineup.

Sales analysis iPhone Air's sales performance and marketing strategy Gurman reports that Apple had expected the iPhone Air to make up some 6% to 8% of new iPhone sales. The device has reportedly performed on par with the iPhone 16 Plus model. However, despite its potential success, Apple hasn't heavily marketed the iPhone Air since its September launch event. This lack of promotion could indicate that the company didn't expect much hype around this particular model.

Prototype development iPhone Air as a prototype for foldable iPhone The report also suggests that the iPhone Air was more of a 'prototype' paving the way for Apple's future foldable iPhone. It is said to have utilized similar materials, miniaturization techniques, internal components, batteries and software optimizations as those planned for the upcoming foldable model. This strategy appears to be aimed at preparing Apple's supply chain with these components.