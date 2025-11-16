SoftBank bets big on OpenAI, moves away from NVIDIA

What's behind the move?

SoftBank faced criticism for selling NVIDIA shares too early during the first wave of the AI boom, but this time they cashed out as NVIDIA hit a massive $5 trillion valuation.

Now, they're eyeing OpenAI, which is reportedly considering a $1 trillion public listing to fund AI infrastructure deals.

Meanwhile, not everyone's convinced—Tesla investors are hesitant about sky-high startup valuations, and there's been more short-selling against AI giants like NVIDIA lately.

Still, investor interest in AI remains strong despite growing talk of an "AI bubble."