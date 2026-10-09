Amy Ma's Edinburgh startup Danu Robotics brings H.E.R.O. to market
Technology
Scottish startup Danu Robotics, founded by Amy Ma and based in Edinburgh, is bringing H.E.R.O. to market, a waste-sorting robot that uses a clever pincer claw and AI software to sort recyclables more efficiently.
It's designed to learn and get better over time, moving away from old-school suction systems.
Danu Robotics secures $5 million funding
Danu Robotics recently secured $5 million in funding and signed $500,000 in contracts. With eyes on a $20 billion market and talks with more than 200 potential clients, they're aiming big.
H.E.R.O. could add $485,000 in revenue per site for recycling centers, with plans to make it even sturdier, smaller, and more versatile: think shopping malls or airports handling their own recycling at the source.