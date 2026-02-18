Ancient ice bacterium could unlock new antibiotics

Romanian scientists have uncovered a 5,000-year-old bacterium from deep inside an ancient ice cave that can resist 10 different antibiotics we use today. Called Psychrobacter SC65A.3, this tough microbe survived in ice for millennia and is naturally resistant to drugs like ciprofloxacin (a fluoroquinolone).

Bacteria evolved defenses long before humans discovered antibiotics By mapping its DNA, researchers found over 100 genes linked to antibiotic resistance—showing bacteria were evolving these defenses long before humans even discovered antibiotics.

Melting ice due to climate change could pose risks With melting ice due to climate change, ancient bacteria like SC65A.3 could re-enter our environment and possibly share their super-resistance with today's germs—making modern infections even harder to treat.