Android 16 drops new AI tools to help you chill out on notifications Technology Dec 03, 2025

Google just rolled out Android 16, and it's all about making your phone less overwhelming.

The update brings in smart AI features—like notification summaries that give you the gist of long chats, and a notification organizer that filters out stuff like promos and app nudges.

Plus, you can now tweak your home screen with new icon shapes and themed icons for a more personal vibe.