Android 16 drops new AI tools to help you chill out on notifications
Technology
Google just rolled out Android 16, and it's all about making your phone less overwhelming.
The update brings in smart AI features—like notification summaries that give you the gist of long chats, and a notification organizer that filters out stuff like promos and app nudges.
Plus, you can now tweak your home screen with new icon shapes and themed icons for a more personal vibe.
Other cool updates: dark mode & easier parental controls
Android 16's improved dark theme now auto-adjusts apps to be easier on your eyes (and battery).
Parental controls are also way simpler: all Family Link features are built right into kids' devices, so parents can set screen limits, schedule app time, and lock things down with a PIN—all from one spot.
These updates are rolling out first to eligible Pixel phones.