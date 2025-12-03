Next Article
Android 16 QPR2 update brings handy upgrades to Pixel phones
Technology
Google's new Android 16 QPR2 update is landing on select Pixel phones soon.
The highlights? Smarter notifications—AI now summarizes your messages in chats, and a new organizer automatically sorts and mutes those distracting promo or social alerts.
More ways to make your Pixel yours
This update lets you tweak app icon shapes and themes for a more personalized home screen vibe.
There's also an upgraded parental control section, making it easier for parents to manage screen time and app usage for kids—all in one spot.
Plus, the latest security patch is included to help keep your device safe while you explore these new features.