Android 16's latest update offers new accessibility and customization tools

Google has started rolling out the second quarterly platform release of Android 16, dubbed Android 16 QPR2. The update is available for Pixel 6 series and newer models. While it may not be as feature-packed as the first quarterly release, it still brings a host of new customization options, productivity features, and security enhancements. Let's take a closer look at what this update has to offer.

Customization features Enhanced customization options in Android 16 QPR2 The latest update brings a host of new customization options. One of the most notable is the auto-themed icons feature, which automatically generates themed icons for apps that don't provide them. This is done through a color filtering algorithm that renders existing icons in a monochromatic style, allowing them to be tinted to match the system theme.

User control Users can also customize shape of app icons Along with auto-themed icons, Android 16 QPR2 also lets users customize the shape of their app icons on the home screen. You can choose from a square, a four-sided cookie, a seven-sided cookie, or an arch. The update also brings an expanded dark theme that tries to darken apps without a native dark theme for better visual comfort.

Feature updates New features for low light mode and HDR brightness Android 16 QPR2 also introduces a new 'Low light mode' for the screen saver function. This automatically switches to a dimmed clock when ambient light drops, giving you the best of both worlds: your preferred screen saver during the day and a subtle night clock after dark. The update also brings an "Enhanced HDR brightness" setting that lets you dial back or disable the screen brightening effect associated with HDR content.

Productivity enhancements Notification organizer and lock screen widgets The update also brings a new AI-powered Notification Summaries feature that summarizes long conversation messages from popular chat apps, which was part of the November 2025 Pixel Drop. Another new addition is the Notification Organizer, which uses on-device AI to declutter your notifications panel by silencing and bundling alerts into four categories: Promotions, News, Social, and Suggested. Plus, lock screen widgets are now available for Pixel phones in Android 16 QPR2 after debuting on the Pixel Tablet last year.

Technical upgrades Android 16 QPR2 enhances support for Linux terminal and touchpads The update also brings support for graphical desktop Linux apps such as Chromium, GIMP, and LibreOffice in the Linux Terminal app. You can access this by opening the Terminal app and tapping the display button at the top-right corner to launch a session that supports graphical output. Plus, Android 16 QPR2 delivers a variety of new features for touchpads and mice, including expanded gesture actions and robust accessibility options.