Google's virtual try-on just got a major upgrade for US shoppers
Google is making online clothes shopping easier with its upgraded Virtual Try-On tool, now available on Search and Images in the US.
You can upload a full-body photo and see how billions of apparel items look on you—just in time for holiday shopping.
How it works
Tap the "Try It On" icon when browsing eligible clothing.
Snap or upload your photo, and instantly preview how different styles fit your body.
You can save favorite looks, share them with friends, or compare options before buying—no awkward changing rooms needed.
The tech behind the magic
Powered by custom AI, Google's tool realistically simulates fabric folds and drapes on all kinds of bodies—without needing a 3D avatar.
For those who want to experiment more, Google's Doppl app lets you create AI-generated outfit videos and try deeper styling ideas.