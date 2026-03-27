Android 17 Beta 3 is now available: Check out features

Under-the-hood improvements and security upgrades

There is more under the hood: you can now tweak photo picker grid sizes and shoot in crisp 14-bit RAW with camera apps.

Privacy gets a boost too: a new location button gives single-session access without extra pop-ups, and Google has added post-quantum cryptography to app signatures for extra security.

If you want to try it out or give feedback, just join the Android Beta Program or hop into the Reddit Beta community.