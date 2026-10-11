Anil Menon shares sped-up Cygnus departure from SpaceX Dragon window
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just posted a sped-up video on X showing the Cygnus spacecraft slowly and smoothly detaching from the SpaceX Dragon window.
The clip, made 10 times faster for clarity, gives a peek at how carefully things move in space.
Anil Menon's post sparks online excitement
Menon wrote, "A sped-up view of the Cygnus spacecraft departing through a SpaceX Dragon window. The actual process was slow and controlled."
The post sparked excitement online, with people loving the behind-the-scenes look at space tech.
Since joining NASA, Menon has worked on advanced spacesuits and contributed to big projects like the Orion program.