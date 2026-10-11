These Chinese coastal cities might be flooded by 2100
What's the story
International scientists have warned that rising sea levels, driven by melting Antarctic ice, will be 15-20% higher in China's coastal cities like Hong Kong and Shanghai than the global average. The warning comes as a result of gravitational shifts caused by shrinking Antarctic ice redistributing water around the world. This phenomenon is expected to raise ocean levels along China's densely populated coastlines.
Research findings
Even with global efforts, Antarctic ice loss is likely
Lin Yucheng, an assistant professor at City University of Hong Kong's School of Energy and Environment, led the study.
He said, "Even if we limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit], the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal, Antarctica still has a 92% chance of losing mass this century."
This indicates that even with global efforts to curb climate change, the loss of Antarctic ice is highly likely.
Impact assessment
Coastal cities like Shanghai and Hong Kong at risk
The study's findings have major implications for China's coastal cities.
The projected sea-level rise of 15-20% higher than the global average could lead to more frequent flooding, erosion, and other climate-related challenges.
These cities will need to adapt their infrastructure and disaster management strategies to deal with the increased risk posed by rising sea levels.