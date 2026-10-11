These Chinese coastal cities might be flooded by 2100

Lin Yucheng, an assistant professor at City University of Hong Kong's School of Energy and Environment, led the study.

He said, "Even if we limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit], the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal, Antarctica still has a 92% chance of losing mass this century."

This indicates that even with global efforts to curb climate change, the loss of Antarctic ice is highly likely.