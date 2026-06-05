Antares Mark-0 1st private US reactor achieving criticality since 1980s
Technology
Big news for clean energy: Antares Nuclear's Mark-0 reactor just became the first privately developed nuclear reactor in the US to achieve "first criticality" since the 1980s.
That means it started a self-sustaining chain reaction, a crucial step for making nuclear power safely.
Chris Wright praises DOE-backed Antares plan
Energy Secretary Chris Wright called it a "historic moment" and said it marks a fresh start for America's nuclear industry.
The project, backed by the Department of Energy and Idaho National Laboratory, is meant to show off safer, modern reactor technology.
Antares plans a next microreactor test in 2027, hoping to make these small reactors a bigger part of our energy future, on earth and maybe even in space.