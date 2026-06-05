Antares Mark-0 1st private US reactor achieving criticality since 1980s

Chris Wright praises DOE-backed Antares plan

Energy Secretary Chris Wright called it a "historic moment" and said it marks a fresh start for America's nuclear industry.

The project, backed by the Department of Energy and Idaho National Laboratory, is meant to show off safer, modern reactor technology.

Antares plans a next microreactor test in 2027, hoping to make these small reactors a bigger part of our energy future, on earth and maybe even in space.