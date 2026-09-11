Houthis using Claude to develop missiles? Report flags weapons cell 

Anthropic's report said that while the group didn't manage to deploy an operational weapon, they did conduct a test launch of a guided rocket, which appeared to be unsuccessful.

The report stated that the company banned the accounts involved and "shared threat information with public- and private-sector partners to mitigate risks posed by the actors."

The company said it disrupted six operations in China, Russia, and Yemen, where actors had exploited Claude for conventional weapons development or procurement.