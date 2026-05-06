Anthropic doubles Claude code limits and expands Claude API throughput Technology May 06, 2026

Big news for anyone using Claude Code: Anthropic is doubling usage limits for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans starting today.

No more peak hour restrictions for Pro and Max users either.

Plus, the Claude API now handles way more data: input tokens per minute are up by 1,500%, and output tokens by 900%.

The free plan stays the same.