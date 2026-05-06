Anthropic doubles Claude code limits and expands Claude API throughput
Technology
Big news for anyone using Claude Code: Anthropic is doubling usage limits for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans starting today.
No more peak hour restrictions for Pro and Max users either.
Plus, the Claude API now handles way more data: input tokens per minute are up by 1,500%, and output tokens by 900%.
The free plan stays the same.
Anthropic secures SpaceX Colossus 1 deal
These upgrades come thanks to a deal with SpaceX, giving Anthropic access to a massive Colossus 1 data center packed with over 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs.
With extra help from Amazon, Google, and Broadcom too, Claude Code is set to get even faster.
Anthropic is also expanding in Asia and Europe to meet enterprise needs.