Anthropic India's Irina Ghose urges human-led AI oversight in Mumbai

India now 2nd-biggest Claude AI user

Ghose's comments come as Anthropic's Claude Mythos model grabs global attention for its cybersecurity skills and sparks some concerns about how it might affect society.

India is now the second-biggest user of Claude AI worldwide, with people using it for everything from complex tech tasks to technical and computational jobs.

Ghose also pointed out that Indian users are seeing huge productivity jumps: tasks that used to take four hours now get done in just 15 minutes.