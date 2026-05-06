Anthropic India's Irina Ghose urges human-led AI oversight in Mumbai
Irina Ghose, managing director of Anthropic India, is urging companies to use AI responsibly and keep humans in the loop for big decisions.
Speaking at a Mumbai summit, she said it's not just about what AI can do: it's about knowing its limits and making sure it matches company values.
As she put it, "Decisions with unknowns and lasting consequences should be human-led or partnered."
India now 2nd-biggest Claude AI user
Ghose's comments come as Anthropic's Claude Mythos model grabs global attention for its cybersecurity skills and sparks some concerns about how it might affect society.
India is now the second-biggest user of Claude AI worldwide, with people using it for everything from complex tech tasks to technical and computational jobs.
Ghose also pointed out that Indian users are seeing huge productivity jumps: tasks that used to take four hours now get done in just 15 minutes.