Anthropic launches 10 AI agents to automate banking paperwork Technology May 06, 2026

Anthropic just dropped 10 new AI agents designed to handle some of the most repetitive jobs in banking: think KYC checks, pitchbook analysis, and monthly book closings.

These tools work right inside familiar Microsoft Office apps like Excel and Outlook, so teams don't need extra software.

The goal? To save time on paperwork and let people focus on bigger-picture work.